Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Toyota Motor stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $176.44. 330,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,560. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.33 and a 200 day moving average of $179.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

