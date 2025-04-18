Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 47.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.
Elis Price Performance
Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $23.68 during midday trading on Friday. Elis has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.
Elis Company Profile
