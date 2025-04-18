Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 47.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $23.68 during midday trading on Friday. Elis has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

