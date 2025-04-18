Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,245,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 7,895,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 896,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,733. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 9.74%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

