Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Decreases By 35.5%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the March 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

dynaCERT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYFSF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. dynaCERT has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

