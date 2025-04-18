Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Decreases By 46.3%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

DPBSF stock remained flat at C$25.96 during trading on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1 year low of C$22.70 and a 1 year high of C$42.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.00.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.