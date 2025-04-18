OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in March

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,662,900 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 1,623,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Price Performance

OceanaGold Dividend Announcement

OTCMKTS OCANF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 135,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,042. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.