Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,494. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.
Otsuka Company Profile
