Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 51.7% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,494. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.15.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

