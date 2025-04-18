Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 1,713,303,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 622% from the average daily volume of 237,154,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.
Oracle Power Company Profile
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
