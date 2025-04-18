Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,997. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.
About Parks! America
