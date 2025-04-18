Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:PRKA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.38. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,997. Parks! America has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

About Parks! America

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

