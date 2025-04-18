OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.8 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OMVJF remained flat at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.82.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

