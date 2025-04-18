OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the March 15th total of 244,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.8 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OMVJF remained flat at $49.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.82.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
