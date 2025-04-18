Short Interest in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Drops By 47.7%

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 481,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pixelworks

Insider Activity at Pixelworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 48,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $41,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,715.95. This trade represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 965,889 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pixelworks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 225,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Trading Down 3.3 %

PXLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 111.21% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.