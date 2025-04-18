Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Update

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQJG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. 1,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766. The company has a market cap of $5.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

