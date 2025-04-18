Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 39.4% in March

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 6,513,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,726. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.