Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Short Interest Down 39.4% in March

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,835,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 6,513,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,726. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.