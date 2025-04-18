Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Short Interest Update

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 192,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reborn Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reborn Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Reborn Coffee worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Reborn Coffee Stock Down 1.2 %

REBN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 278,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.26. Reborn Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee ( NASDAQ:REBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 171.86% and a negative net margin of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

