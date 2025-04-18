Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Short Interest Update

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Royalty Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Royalty Management has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

