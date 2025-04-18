Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO) Short Interest Update

Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Royalty Management Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 88,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,367. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Royalty Management has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Royalty Management Company Profile
