Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Shares of SJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 81,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,254. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.