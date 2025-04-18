Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
Shares of SJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 81,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,254. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.
Scienjoy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Scienjoy
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.