Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Short Interest Update

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCNI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 16,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,986. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

