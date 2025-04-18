Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Short Interest Update

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ SCNI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 16,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,986. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Scinai Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
