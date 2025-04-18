Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Declines By 40.9%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 609,200 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SciSparc Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:SPRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 79,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,612. SciSparc has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

