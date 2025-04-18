Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Short Interest Update

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the March 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senti Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Senti Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senti Biosciences alerts:

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 8,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.32.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.13) by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Research analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senti Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senti Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.