Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 36,460 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,568.12. This trade represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $4,353,755.46.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $7,465,960.29.

On Friday, January 31st, Andrew Dudum sold 100,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $3,522,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Andrew Dudum sold 27,098 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $815,107.84.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Andrew Dudum sold 300 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. 18,468,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,291,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.65. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.