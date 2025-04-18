Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,400.36. This represents a 28.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,214. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3,426.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

