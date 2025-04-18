American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,740 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $19,905.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 996,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,394,606.08. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442. The company has a market cap of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 million.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

