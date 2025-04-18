Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,342,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 4,828,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PHGUF remained flat at $0.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

