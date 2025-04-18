QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.8 days.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $7.25.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

