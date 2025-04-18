Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Orlen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at C$16.20 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.87. Orlen has a fifty-two week low of C$11.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.50.
Orlen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orlen
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Orlen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orlen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.