Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Orlen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at C$16.20 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.87. Orlen has a fifty-two week low of C$11.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.50.

Get Orlen alerts:

Orlen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Orlen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orlen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.