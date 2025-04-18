Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of PCFBY stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacific Basin Shipping
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.