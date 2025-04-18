Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Shares of PCFBY stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.