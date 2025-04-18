Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD):
- 4/16/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 791,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sportradar Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.