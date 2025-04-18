Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD):

4/16/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Sportradar Group is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRAD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 791,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

