MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,081,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 489,759 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,773,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 122,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 411,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

