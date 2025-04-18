Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.86 and traded as low as C$41.00. Aritzia shares last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 617,883 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATZ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Aritzia from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.40.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATZ

Aritzia Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

The stock has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.99.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$211,912.30. Also, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total value of C$252,490.00. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.