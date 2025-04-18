PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.93 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 248.20 ($3.29). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 255.20 ($3.39), with a volume of 789,428 shares changing hands.
PageGroup Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PageGroup Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at PageGroup
In other PageGroup news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.46), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($132,621.26). 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PageGroup
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.