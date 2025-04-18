PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.93 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 248.20 ($3.29). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 255.20 ($3.39), with a volume of 789,428 shares changing hands.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £795.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 9.10 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at PageGroup

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.75 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. PageGroup’s payout ratio is presently 105.21%.

In other PageGroup news, insider Nick Kirk sold 29,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.46), for a total value of £99,956.64 ($132,621.26). 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

