Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Decreases By 29.8%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the March 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $14.78 during trading hours on Friday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Hiscox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.25%.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

