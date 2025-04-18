SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the March 15th total of 252,400 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 403.51% and a negative return on equity of 150.33%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

