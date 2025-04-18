Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Declines By 29.4%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.69. 3,019,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,870. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

