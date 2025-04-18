Bisichi (LON:BISI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.45 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.15). Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.15), with a volume of 5,240 shares.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.74. The stock has a market cap of £9.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.10.

Bisichi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

