Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 17.8% – What’s Next?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) traded up 17.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 61,031,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 29,539,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60. The company has a market capitalization of £6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

