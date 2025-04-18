Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and traded as low as $10.16. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 271 shares changing hands.

Servotronics Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of 205.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.37) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

About Servotronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

