Drone Aviation (OTCMKTS:DRNE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Drone Aviation Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:DRNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.20. Drone Aviation shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 48,300 shares.
Drone Aviation Stock Up 4.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.
About Drone Aviation
Drone Aviation Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells lighter-than-air aerostats, tethered drones, and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. The company focuses on the development of tethered aerostat known as the Winch Aerostat Small Platform, as well as tethered drone products, including the WATT and FUSE tethered drones for commercial and military applications; and providing aerial monitoring for extended durations while being tethered to the ground through a high strength armored tether.
