The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.89 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 669.96 ($8.89). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 684 ($9.08), with a volume of 107,467 shares trading hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 875.89. The stock has a market cap of £195.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Biotech Growth Trust seeks capital appreciation through investment in the worldwide biotechnology industry. In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies on a worldwide basis. Performance is measured against the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (sterling adjusted).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.