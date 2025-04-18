Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 432.44 ($5.74) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.97). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.97), with a volume of 68 shares.

Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 434 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 393.44.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.08 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

