Ironveld (LON:IRON) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,700,001 shares trading hands.

Ironveld Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ironveld had a negative net margin of 422.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

