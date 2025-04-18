The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Short Interest Up 37.9% in March

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TOIIW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 30,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,292. Oncology Institute has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

About Oncology Institute

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.