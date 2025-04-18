China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 118.4 %

SXTC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,628,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,682. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

