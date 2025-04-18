China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 60.2% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 118.4 %
SXTC stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,628,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,682. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
