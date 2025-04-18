Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Helios Underwriting plc (LON:HUW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.37 ($2.82) and traded as high as GBX 224 ($2.97). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.92), with a volume of 25,074 shares trading hands.

Helios Underwriting Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 212.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 212.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Helios Underwriting

In related news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 41,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.56), for a total value of £79,902 ($106,013.00). Also, insider John Chambers acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £83,200 ($110,388.75). 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.