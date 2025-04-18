iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 128,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 904.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.89. 133,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

