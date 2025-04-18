GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Up 42.3% in March

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 380,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.74. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

