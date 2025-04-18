TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,100 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 321,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.04. 102,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 591.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

