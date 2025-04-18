Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s Why

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) was down 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 713,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 526,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 4.95.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.