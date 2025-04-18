Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Crown Castle stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.51. 1,860,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently -69.71%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

