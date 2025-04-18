UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Acquired Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in UBS Group stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UBS Group alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $27.96. 3,102,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,437. The company has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UBS. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBS

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in UBS Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About UBS Group

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.