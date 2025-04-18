Rep. Bruce Westerman Buys Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $482.74. 1,618,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,901. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.41 and a 200 day moving average of $532.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.